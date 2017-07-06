DGAP-AFR: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. július 05., szerda, 14:53





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


05.07.2017 / 14:53


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 11, 2017
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen













05.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft

Wüstenrotstraße 1

71638 Ludwigsburg

Germany
Internet: -





 
End of News DGAP News Service




589827  05.07.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=589827&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum