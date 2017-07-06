DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Klaus-Dieter
Last name(s): Maubach

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Capital Stage AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisitions of new shares by exercising 29,991 subscription rights as part of the stock dividend offered by Capital Stage AG.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.85 EUR 4498.65 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.85 EUR 4498.65 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













05.07.2017
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Capital Stage AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.capitalstage.com





 
