DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG:





05-Jul-2017 / 17:43 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION MAY BE ILLEGAL.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Resolves on Capital Increase from Authorized Capital





Heidelberg, Germany, July 05, 2017 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705), (the "company"), has resolved to increase the company"s share capital by up to 10% minus one share. Pursuant to Section 186 (3) (4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the shareholders" subscription rights are excluded. The capital increase shall be effected against cash contribution and with partial utilization of the existing authorized capital in the amount of EUR 995,357 pursuant to Section 3 (6) of the articles of association. The company"s share capital will increase from EUR 4,976,786 to up to EUR 5,474,463 through issuing up to 497,677 new no-par-value bearer shares with a notional value in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares will be exclusively offered to institutional investors as part of a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will be implemented immediately after this announcement.

The new shares are entitled to dividends in the 2017 fiscal year beginning on January 01, 2017 and will carry the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The net proceeds from the capital increase will be largely used as part of the company"s inorganic growth strategy to finance the acquisitions of three South American SAP consultancy firms. In addition, the company intends to use the remaining revenue for further organic and inorganic growth.

The company has agreed to a three-month lock-up subject to marketable exceptions with the underwriting bank. The first trading day for the new shares is expected to be on July 10, 2017.

About SNP

SNP helps companies adapt their business models and successfully utilize opportunities for digitalization with IT that is receptive to change. SNP"s software and services make it possible to implement business or technical changes quickly and efficiently even in global business applications.

With CrystalBridge and Transformation Backbone with SAP LT, SNP provides the world"s leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and maintains changes to IT systems. This provides customers with clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects.

The SNP Group has over 1000 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 81 million in 2016. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marcel Wiskow



Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637



Fax: +49 6221 6425-470



Email: investor.relations@snp-ag.com



https://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States. The shares of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (the "Shares") have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. There will be no public offering of the Shares in the United States and the Shares will not be registered under the Securities Act.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) or persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons.

This document has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this document may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not deliver this document to any other person and you agree not to copy or retransmit this document or its contents. In particular, this document may not be forwarded or retransmitted to any person located in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.