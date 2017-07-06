DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Kramer and John Deere agree to form a strategic alliance for agricultural equipment

(Munich, July 6, 2017) Kramer-Werke GmbH, a Wacker Neuson SE company (ISIN: DE000WACK012), and John Deere GmbH & Co. KG, a member of the Deere & Company group, USA (NYSE: US2441991054), have agreed to form a strategic alliance focusing on the sale of Kramer-branded material handling equipment for the agricultural market. The aim of the agreement is to build a long-term collaboration between the companies. The alliance is subject to approval from the relevant anti-trust authorities.



Long-term sales collaboration for agricultural equipment



The agreement between Kramer-Werke GmbH, Pfullendorf, Germany ("Kramer") and John Deere GmbH & Co. KG, Mannheim, Germany ("John Deere") covers the sale of Kramer-branded compact equipment (known as the "green line") for the agricultural market. This range of products is developed and manufactured at the Kramer site in Pfullendorf, Germany, and includes Kramer-branded compact, all-wheel steer wheel loaders, telescopic wheel loaders and telehandlers. The portfolio also includes a large selection of attachments, accessories and spare parts.



John Deere does not offer any comparable machinery and will therefore recommend Kramer as the preferred supplier of this kind of compact agricultural equipment to its strong, independent network of dealers. The collaboration will initially focus on Europe, expanding later to the CIS countries, North Africa and the Middle East.



The agricultural sector is an important strategic market for the Wacker Neuson Group, and Kramer aims to increase its market reach in this segment through a long-term sales collaboration with the John Deere dealer network.



To strengthen this long-term strategic collaboration, John Deere plans to become a shareholder in Kramer-Werke GmbH.



The alliance is subject to approval from the relevant anti-trust authorities.



