Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


06.07.2017 / 14:28


Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017
German: http://www.fhw-neukoelln.de/files_db/1498123491_2391__5.pdf













Language: English
Company: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG

Weigandufer 49

12059 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fhw-neukoelln.de





 
