06.07.2017 / 15:59





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Delivery Hero AG



Oranienburger Straße 70



10117 Berlin



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Shares are admitted to trading on an organised market for the first time



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Lukasz Gadowski,

Date of birth: 29 Jul 1977





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Jun 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

6.31 %

0.15 %

6.47 %

171998900

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43

0

10860000

0.00 %

6.31 %

Total

10860000

6.31 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Purchase Option

27.12.2017



259800

0.15 %





Total

259800

0.15 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Lukasz Gadowski

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Luktev GmbH

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Team Europe Management GmbH

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Team Europe Verwaltungs GmbH

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Team Europe Trust GmbH

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Team Europe Holding I GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Team Europe Holding II GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Commons GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series C Angels GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series C Bridge GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series C Bridge II GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series C Bridge III GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series B II GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series A I GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series A II GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

Delivery Hero Series B I GmbH & Co. KG

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %



Organizational chart:

http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TRQXGUXHFA





9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





