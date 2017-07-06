

4SC AG secures EUR 41 million from successful capital increase





Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 6 July 2017 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today announced the completion of its capital increase resolved on 12 June 2017 to continue to advance its drug development programs for resminostat, 4SC-202 and 4SC-208. A total of 11,681,867 offered shares were placed at a subscription price of EUR 3.50 resulting in gross proceeds of circa EUR 41 million. As a result of the cash capital increase, the share capital of 4SC will increase from EUR 18,966,646.00, composed of 18,966,646 no-par value bearer shares, by EUR 11,681,867.00 or 11,681,867 shares to a total of EUR 30,648,513.00, composed of 30,648,513 shares. The new shares are anticipated to be listed on 13 July 2017 after registration of the capital increase with the Commercial Register.



4SC"s capital raise is the largest such offering in the biopharmaceutical sector in Germany this year and amongst the largest equity offerings in the sector in Europe in 2017. The Company"s key existing shareholders made a significant contribution to the capital increase and, additionally, a number of institutional investors acquired shares in the Company for the first time in a subsequent placement of rump shares.



The proceeds of the capital raise will finance 4SC"s main goals through into 2020 and facilitate the Company"s accelerated development strategy for resminostat, 4SC-202 and 4SC-208.





About resminostat



Resminostat is orally administered and potentially offers a novel approach to treating a wide variety of cancers, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy with other anti-cancer drugs. Resminostat inhibits tumor growth and proliferation, causes tumor regression, and strengthens the body"s own immune response to cancer.



Resminostat has been shown to be well tolerated in patients with advanced cancers in Phase I studies. Its use in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), Hodgkin"s lymphoma and liver, lung, colon, pancreatic and biliary tract cancers has been and is being investigated in further clinical studies. Initial positive efficacy results for resminostat in monotherapy were observed in patients with Hodgkin"s lymphoma and in combination with sorafenib in selected patients with advanced liver cancer (hepatocellular cancer, HCC).







About 4SC-202



4SC-202 is an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of cancer with a unique mode of action that inhibits both class I histone deacetylase proteins and the lysine-specific demethylase protein, which play significant roles in the regulation of signaling pathways in cancer cells.



4SC-202 has been investigated in a Phase I study with 24 mostly heavily pretreated patients with several types of highly advanced hematologic cancers, and has proven to be tolerated. Positive signs of anti-tumor efficacy were observed with one complete remission for 28 months and one partial responder for 8 months.



Data from preclinical investigations demonstrated that 4SC-202 strengthens the anti-tumor immune response, alters the tumor microenvironment and increases infiltration of immune cells into the tumor. Further preclinical investigations showed that the combination of 4SC-202 with checkpoint inhibitors resulted in better anti-tumor activity than treatment with checkpoint inhibitors alone, suggesting a very promising clinical development path for 4SC-202 in both refractory and non-responding patients to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors.







About 4SC-208



Data from several preclinical in vivo models has established the efficacy of 4SC-208 in inhibiting the Hedgehog/GLI signaling. Inhibition of this signaling pathway has emerged as a highly effective strategy in obstructing the tumorigenic capacity of cancer stem cells, as well as tumor development, proliferation and survival.



Inhibitors of Hedgehog signaling target the pathway upstream of the transcription factor GLI, whereas 4SC-208 inhibits at the level of GLI and is thus potentially able to avoid the tumor recurrence and relapse observed in response to currently available inhibitors.



4SC believes that 4SC-208 is a promising drug candidate and expects it to complete formal preclinical testing in 2018 and to enter into a Phase I/II clinical study immediately thereafter. Cancer indications that are particularly promising are those where resistance to therapies targeting the Hedgehog/GLI pathway are emerging, such as in basal cell carcinoma.







About 4SC



4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. Such drugs are intended to provide patients with innovative treatment options that are more tolerable and efficacious than existing therapies and provide a better quality of life. 4SC"s core assets include resminostat, 4SC-202 and 4SC-208.



4SC"s pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and comprises promising products that are in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. 4SC"s aim is to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself. Founded in 1997, 4SC had 45 employees as of 12 June 2017. 4SC has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since December 2005.







Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond 4SC"s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







