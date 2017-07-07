DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.07.2017 / 22:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Item 2.02
|Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On July 5, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") issued a
news release that provided, among other things, a preliminary indication of
certain of the Company"s financial results for the second quarter of 2017
compared to the first quarter of 2017.
|Item 9.01
|Financial Statements and Exhibits
|(d)
|Exhibits.
|Exhibit
|Number
|Description
|99.1
|News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated July 5, 2017
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 5, 2017
DIEBOLD NIXDORF ADJUSTS 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
Company increases its DN2020 net savings target by $40 million to $240
million; sets second quarter earnings call for July 19
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today
announced it is adjusting its full-year financial outlook for 2017. Fullyear
revenue is now expected to be in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8
billion. Earnings per share on a GAAP basis is now expected to be in the
range of $(1.65)-$(1.45), or $0.95-$1.15 on a non-GAAP basis. The company
is in the process of closing its books for the second quarter 2017, and
expects orders, revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the period to be comparable
with first quarter results.
As previously disclosed, the company"s banking business is increasingly
made up of large, complex projects with higher software content, resulting
in a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue
conversion cycle. As a result, the timing and volume of orders to date
leads the company to adjust its 2017 guidance.
In addition, the delay in systems rollouts also has a negative impact on
the company"s service business. This change in volume, combined with
investments in hiring and training in the service organization as part of
the company"s transformation, will pressure near-term margins.
"We are encouraged by the positive feedback we are receiving from
customers, which demonstrates our strong competitive position," said Andy
W. Mattes, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf.
"Clearly, we are disappointed in our near-term financial performance. That
said, we continue to improve our operating expenses from the prior year and
are taking steps to further accelerate our cost reductions. As a result,
we are increasing our DN2020 net savings target to $240 million. We are
committed to realizing the full potential of our new company and delivering
results for all our stakeholders."
Investor call information
Diebold Nixdorf plans to release second quarter 2017 financial results on
Wednesday, July 19, 2017, before trading begins on the New York Stock
Exchange. Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive officer, and
Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial officer,
will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to begin at
8:30 a.m. ET that day. The company will not provide any further statements
regarding its second quarter results or full-year outlook until the second
quarter conference call.
Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a
complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an
earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor
Relations section of the company"s website at http://
www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on July 19. Live access to the conference
call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The
conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan
to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as
follows:
|Call-in
|number
|Passcode
|Time/Date
|Conference call
|US/Canada:
|888-539-
|6697755
|8:30 a.m. ET,
|3624
|7/19/17
|International: 719-325-
|2190
Updated full-year 2017 outlook(1)
|Previous Guidance
|Current Guidance
|Total Revenue
|~$5.0B
|~$4.7B - $4.8B
|Net Income (Loss)
|$(75M) - $(50M)
|$(125M) - $(110M)
|attributable to Diebold
|Nixdorf, Inc.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$440M - $470M
|$360M - $380M
|2017 EPS (GAAP)
|$(0.95) - $(0.65)
|$(1.65) - $(1.45)
|Restructuring
|~0.45
|~0.85
|Non-routine (income)/expense:
|Integration expense
|~0.65
|~0.70
|Legal, Acquisition and
|~0.35
|~0.30
|Divestiture expense
|Impairment & Other Non-
|~0.05
|~0.05
|routine
|Wincor Nixdorf purchase price
|~1.90
|~1.90
|accounting
|Total non-routine (income)/
|~2.95
|~2.95
|expense
|Tax impact of restructuring
|~(1.05)
|~(1.20)
|and non-routine (income)/
|expense items
|Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP
|$1.40 - $1.70
|$0.95 - $1.15
|measure)
(1) - The company expects a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately
30% for the full year. With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate
outlook for 2017, the company is not providing the most directly comparable
GAAP financial measure and, with respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate
and adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017, the company is not providing
corresponding reconciliations because it is unable to predict with
reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated
and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These
measures exclude the future impact of restructuring actions, net nonroutine
items, acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses
and purchase accounting fair value adjustments. These reconciling items are
uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either
individually or in the aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP
financial measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that
are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,
adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/
(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant
currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating
the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses
these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures,
to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such
performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our
competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in
making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational
goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial
measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps
investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in
our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and
trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be
useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of
other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to
the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not
be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA
and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating
performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar
companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our
ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working
capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in
light of issuance of our credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024.
For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP
Measures".
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal
revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings
per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking
because they include words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects",
"could", "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the
company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may
affect the company"s results include, among others: the finalization of
the company"s financial statements for the three and six months ended June
30, 2017; the ultimate impact of the domination and profit and loss
transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the
appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of
the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations
of the company and Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome of the
company"s pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf
AG and the ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s ability to
successfully launch and operate its joint ventures in China with the Inspur
Group and Aisino Corp.; the impact of market and economic conditions on the
financial services industry; the capacity of the company"s technology to
keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by
competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the
United States and internationally; the company"s ability to comply with
government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational
failure on the company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully
integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s
strategic initiatives; and other factors included in the company"s filings
with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2016 and in other documents that the company files with the
SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forwardlooking
statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
