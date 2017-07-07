DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





06.07.2017 / 22:32





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 5, 2017



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

































Ohio

1-4879

34-0183970

(State or other

(Commission File

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction of

Number)

Identification No.)

incorporation)











5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.



44720-8077

Box 3077,











North Canton, Ohio





(Address of principal



(Zip Code)

executive offices)































Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000



Not Applicable



Former name or former address, if changed since last report



Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to

simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of

the following provisions:



 Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act

(17 CFR 230.425)



 Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act

(17 CFR 240.14a-12)



 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company

as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§

230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b2 of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)



Emerging growth company 



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant

has



elected not to use the extended



transition period for complying with any new or revised financial

accounting standards provided pursuant to

Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. 















Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition





















On July 5, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") issued a

news release that provided, among other things, a preliminary indication of

certain of the Company"s financial results for the second quarter of 2017

compared to the first quarter of 2017.



The information in this report shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes

of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or

otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be

incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document

pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.















Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits





























(d)

Exhibits.







Exhibit

Number

Description

99.1

News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated July 5, 2017





















SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

























Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

July 6, 2017

By:

/s/ Christopher A. Chapman





Name: Christopher A. Chapman





Title: Senior Vice President,





Chief Financial Officer



























EXHIBIT INDEX















Exhibit



Number

Description

99.1

News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated July 5, 2017





















/ pressrelease







Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319



michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



July 5, 2017



DIEBOLD NIXDORF ADJUSTS 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Company increases its DN2020 net savings target by $40 million to $240

million; sets second quarter earnings call for July 19



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today

announced it is adjusting its full-year financial outlook for 2017. Fullyear

revenue is now expected to be in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8

billion. Earnings per share on a GAAP basis is now expected to be in the

range of $(1.65)-$(1.45), or $0.95-$1.15 on a non-GAAP basis. The company

is in the process of closing its books for the second quarter 2017, and

expects orders, revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the period to be comparable

with first quarter results.



As previously disclosed, the company"s banking business is increasingly

made up of large, complex projects with higher software content, resulting

in a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue

conversion cycle. As a result, the timing and volume of orders to date

leads the company to adjust its 2017 guidance.

In addition, the delay in systems rollouts also has a negative impact on

the company"s service business. This change in volume, combined with

investments in hiring and training in the service organization as part of

the company"s transformation, will pressure near-term margins.

"We are encouraged by the positive feedback we are receiving from

customers, which demonstrates our strong competitive position," said Andy

W. Mattes, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf.

"Clearly, we are disappointed in our near-term financial performance. That

said, we continue to improve our operating expenses from the prior year and

are taking steps to further accelerate our cost reductions. As a result,

we are increasing our DN2020 net savings target to $240 million. We are

committed to realizing the full potential of our new company and delivering

results for all our stakeholders."



Investor call information



Diebold Nixdorf plans to release second quarter 2017 financial results on

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, before trading begins on the New York Stock

Exchange. Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive officer, and

Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial officer,

will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to begin at

8:30 a.m. ET that day. The company will not provide any further statements

regarding its second quarter results or full-year outlook until the second

quarter conference call.



Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a

complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an

earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor

Relations section of the company"s website at http://

www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on July 19. Live access to the conference

call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The

conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan

to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as

follows:

























Call-in

number

Passcode

Time/Date

Conference call

US/Canada:

888-539-

6697755

8:30 a.m. ET,



3624





7/19/17





International: 719-325-







2190













































Updated full-year 2017 outlook(1)

















Previous Guidance

Current Guidance

Total Revenue

~$5.0B

~$4.7B - $4.8B

Net Income (Loss)

$(75M) - $(50M)

$(125M) - $(110M)

attributable to Diebold





Nixdorf, Inc.





Adjusted EBITDA

$440M - $470M

$360M - $380M

2017 EPS (GAAP)

$(0.95) - $(0.65)

$(1.65) - $(1.45)

Restructuring

~0.45

~0.85

Non-routine (income)/expense:





Integration expense

~0.65

~0.70

Legal, Acquisition and

~0.35

~0.30

Divestiture expense





Impairment & Other Non-

~0.05

~0.05

routine





Wincor Nixdorf purchase price

~1.90

~1.90

accounting





Total non-routine (income)/

~2.95

~2.95

expense





Tax impact of restructuring

~(1.05)

~(1.20)

and non-routine (income)/





expense items





Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP

$1.40 - $1.70

$0.95 - $1.15

measure)































(1) - The company expects a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately

30% for the full year. With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate

outlook for 2017, the company is not providing the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure and, with respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate

and adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017, the company is not providing

corresponding reconciliations because it is unable to predict with

reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated

and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These

measures exclude the future impact of restructuring actions, net nonroutine

items, acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses

and purchase accounting fair value adjustments. These reconciling items are

uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either

individually or in the aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and

presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP

financial measures.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/

(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant

currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating

the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses

these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures,

to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such

performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our

competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in

making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational

goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial

measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps

investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in

our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and

trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be

useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of

other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to

the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not

be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA

and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating

performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar

companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our

ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working

capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in

light of issuance of our credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024.

For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP

Measures".



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including

statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal

revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings

per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking

because they include words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects",

"could", "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the

company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks

and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from

those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may

affect the company"s results include, among others: the finalization of

the company"s financial statements for the three and six months ended June

30, 2017; the ultimate impact of the domination and profit and loss

transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the

appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of

the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations

of the company and Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome of the

company"s pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf

AG and the ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s ability to

successfully launch and operate its joint ventures in China with the Inspur

Group and Aisino Corp.; the impact of market and economic conditions on the

financial services industry; the capacity of the company"s technology to

keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by

competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the

United States and internationally; the company"s ability to comply with

government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational

failure on the company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully

integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s

strategic initiatives; and other factors included in the company"s filings

with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2016 and in other documents that the company files with the

SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forwardlooking

statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



###



PR/17-3845

