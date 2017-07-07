DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG issues change in guidance for financial year 2017
2017. július 06., csütörtök, 23:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
Epigenomics AG issues change in guidance for financial year 2017
July 6, 2017 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX; OTCQX: EPGNY) today lowered its financial outlook for the financial year 2017.
Based on lower than expected revenues in the first half of 2017 (H1 2017: approximately EUR 0.5 million), and the continued lack of reimbursement coverage anticipated for the remainder of the year in the U.S. market, Epigenomics now expects 2017 group revenues to be in the range of EUR 1.0 to 1.5 million (previously: about EUR 2.5 million).
Due to lower anticipated revenues and potentially other cost items, adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) is expected to be in the range of EUR -12.5 to -14.0 million (previously: EUR -12.0 to -13.5 million).
Epigenomics AG currently expects to publish its 2017 half-year financial report on August 9, 2017.
Contact:
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QW50
|WKN:
|A11QW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
590519 06-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]