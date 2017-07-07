DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning





Epigenomics AG issues change in guidance for financial year 2017

July 6, 2017 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX; OTCQX: EPGNY) today lowered its financial outlook for the financial year 2017.

Based on lower than expected revenues in the first half of 2017 (H1 2017: approximately EUR 0.5 million), and the continued lack of reimbursement coverage anticipated for the remainder of the year in the U.S. market, Epigenomics now expects 2017 group revenues to be in the range of EUR 1.0 to 1.5 million (previously: about EUR 2.5 million).

Due to lower anticipated revenues and potentially other cost items, adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) is expected to be in the range of EUR -12.5 to -14.0 million (previously: EUR -12.0 to -13.5 million).

Epigenomics AG currently expects to publish its 2017 half-year financial report on August 9, 2017.

