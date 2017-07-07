DGAP-DD: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.07.2017 / 12:23



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Schwarz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Direct Report



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale


b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS0520938647


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
111.60 EUR 100000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
111.6000 EUR 100000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hannover
MIC: XHAN













Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
36623  07.07.2017 


