DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings S.A. successfully placed EUR 50 million tap issue on its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 and resolved to issue a further EUR 10 million tap due to increased demand
2017. július 07., péntek, 13:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Bond
Aggregate Holdings S.A., Luxembourg
ISIN DE000A184P98
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Aggregate Holdings S.A. successfully placed EUR 50 million tap issue on its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 and resolved to issue a further EUR 10 million tap due to increased demand
Luxembourg, 07 July 2017 - Following the announcement on 30 May 2017 that the management of Aggregate Holdings S.A. had decided in principle to tap its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 then outstanding at approx. EUR 250 million (ISIN DE000A184P98) and to issue new notes to institutional investors by way of private placements, Aggregate Holdings S.A. announces that the full amount of EUR 50 million has been successfully placed with institutional investors.
In addition, due to increased demand by investors, the management of Aggregate Holdings S.A. resolved today to increase the offer volume of the tap and issue a further EUR 10 million on the existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 (ISIN DE000A184P98) to reach a total volume of EUR 310 million.
Aggregate Holdings S.A., Luxembourg
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|00352 26 478 777 21
|E-mail:
|massimolongoni@groupelecta.lu
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
590695 07-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
