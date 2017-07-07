DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings S.A. successfully placed EUR 50 million tap issue on its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 and resolved to issue a further EUR 10 million tap due to increased demand

2017. július 07., péntek, 13:18





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Bond


Aggregate Holdings S.A. successfully placed EUR 50 million tap issue on its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 and resolved to issue a further EUR 10 million tap due to increased demand


07-Jul-2017 / 13:18 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Aggregate Holdings S.A., Luxembourg



ISIN DE000A184P98



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Aggregate Holdings S.A. successfully placed EUR 50 million tap issue on its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 and resolved to issue a further EUR 10 million tap due to increased demand



Luxembourg, 07 July 2017 - Following the announcement on 30 May 2017 that the management of Aggregate Holdings S.A. had decided in principle to tap its existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 then outstanding at approx. EUR 250 million (ISIN DE000A184P98) and to issue new notes to institutional investors by way of private placements, Aggregate Holdings S.A. announces that the full amount of EUR 50 million has been successfully placed with institutional investors.



In addition, due to increased demand by investors, the management of Aggregate Holdings S.A. resolved today to increase the offer volume of the tap and issue a further EUR 10 million on the existing 5.0% notes 2016/2021 (ISIN DE000A184P98) to reach a total volume of EUR 310 million.



Aggregate Holdings S.A., Luxembourg

The Management









07-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de





















Language: English
Company: Aggregate Holdings SA

Rue Antoine Jans 10

1820 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: 00352 26 478 777 21
E-mail: massimolongoni@groupelecta.lu
ISIN: DE000A184P98
WKN: A184P9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



590695  07-Jul-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=590695&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum