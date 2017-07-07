DGAP-DD: SURTECO SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.07.2017 / 13:42



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Sadlowski

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SURTECO SE


b) LEI

52990096XE56IELO5P09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005176903


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
23.97 EUR 2732.58 EUR
23.785 EUR 3258.545 EUR
23.79 EUR 309.27 EUR
23.80 EUR 2380.00 EUR
23.845 EUR 7868.85 EUR
23.85 EUR 2575.80 EUR
23.875 EUR 310.375 EUR
23.895 EUR 4540.05 EUR
23.90 EUR 4421.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.8630 EUR 28396.9700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: SURTECO SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen-Pfaffenhofen

Germany
Internet: www.surteco.com





 
