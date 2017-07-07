







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





07.07.2017 / 13:42







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Sadlowski



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SURTECO SE





b) LEI

52990096XE56IELO5P09



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005176903





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.97 EUR





2732.58 EUR



23.785 EUR





3258.545 EUR



23.79 EUR





309.27 EUR



23.80 EUR





2380.00 EUR



23.845 EUR





7868.85 EUR



23.85 EUR





2575.80 EUR



23.875 EUR





310.375 EUR



23.895 EUR





4540.05 EUR



23.90 EUR





4421.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

23.8630 EUR





28396.9700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



