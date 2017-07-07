







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





07.07.2017 / 21:31







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Team Europe Trust GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Lukasz

Last name(s):

Gadowski

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero AG





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

25.50 EUR





627300.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

25.50 EUR





627300.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-04; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























07.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



