1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Delivery Hero Series C Bridge II GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Lukasz
Last name(s): Gadowski
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero AG


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
25.50 EUR 1300500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
25.50 EUR 1300500.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













