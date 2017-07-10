DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: 39th_Interim Reporting

In the time period from July 3, 2017 until and including July 7, 2017, a number of 13,601 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
03 July 2017 2,523 13.68546
04 July 2017 1,578 13.77932
05 July 2017 3,300 14.13985
06 July 2017 3,000 14.23777
07 July 2017 3,200 14.20615

 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 1,004,734 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Luxembourg, July 7, 2017

Senvion S.A.



The Managing Board



Contact:

Dhaval Vakil

Phone: +44 20 7034 7992

Mobile: +44 7788 390 185

Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com














Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg





 
