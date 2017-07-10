DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly
2017. július 10., hétfő, 17:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly
This disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language ad hoc announcement. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German ad hoc announcement is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Weender Landstraße 94 - 108
|37075 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165607, DE0007165631
|WKN:
|716560 , 716563
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
591291 10-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
