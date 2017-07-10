DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly

SARTORIUS AG: Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly


Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly


Goettingen, July 10, 2017. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG died unexpectedly at age 72 on July 9, 2017. Prof. Dr. Dres. h.c. Arnold Picot, who was the executor of Horst Sartorius" estate, had been at the helm of the Supervisory Board since 1998. Until a successor has been elected, the Supervisory Board will be led by its current Vice Chairman, Manfred Zaffke.



This disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language ad hoc announcement. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German ad hoc announcement is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.



