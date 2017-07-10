DGAP-Ad-hoc: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





SARTORIUS AG: Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly





10-Jul-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot Passes Away Unexpectedly





Goettingen, July 10, 2017. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG died unexpectedly at age 72 on July 9, 2017. Prof. Dr. Dres. h.c. Arnold Picot, who was the executor of Horst Sartorius" estate, had been at the helm of the Supervisory Board since 1998. Until a successor has been elected, the Supervisory Board will be led by its current Vice Chairman, Manfred Zaffke.

This disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group.

