DGAP-News: Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017

2017. július 10., hétfő, 17:46





DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference


Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017


10.07.2017 / 17:46



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017


Paris, France, 5:45pm, July 10, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that data related to PXT864, the Company"s lead PLEODRUG(TM), in development for the treatment of Alzheimer"s disease (AD), will be presented in two posters at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC), July 16-20, in London, England.



Details are as follow:












Date Time Title

 
Monday

July 17, 2017		 9:30am to 4:15pm BST Poster #P2-005
"Treatment with PXT864 Showed Stabilisation of Cognitive Disability in Mild Alzheimer"s Disease after 36 Weeks." J. Touchon et al.

 
Tuesday

July 18, 2017		 9:30am to 4:15pm BST Poster #P3-047
"A Combination of Acamprosate and Baclofen (PXT864) Synergizes with Standards of Care for the Treatment of Alzheimer"s Disease." N. Cholet et al.

 

PXT864 is a novel synergistic combination of baclofen and acamprosate given as a pill twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets metabolic imbalance in the brain of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864"s most advanced indication is Alzheimer"s disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson"s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.



About Pharnext


Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.


The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).


For more information, visit www.pharnext.com



CONTACTS












Pharnext

Pierre Schwich

Chief Financial Officer
investors@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

 		 Pharnext

René Goedkoop

Chief Medical Officer
contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30		  
Investor Relations (Europe)

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529252 22

 		 Investor Relations (U.S.)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Sarah McCabe
sarah@sternir.com

+1 212-362-1200		 Financial Communication (France)

NewCap

Emmanuel Huyn
pharnext@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 40
Media Relations (Europe)

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

Margaux Pronost
pharnext@alizerp.com

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 64		 Media Relations (U.S.)

Russo Partners

Tony Russo

Scott Santiamo
tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com
scott.Santiamo@russopartnersllc.com

+1 212-845-4251

+1 718-344-5843		  

 



 














10.07.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




591283  10.07.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=591283&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum