DGAP-News: Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017
2017. július 10., hétfő, 17:46
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017
Paris, France, 5:45pm, July 10, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that data related to PXT864, the Company"s lead PLEODRUG(TM), in development for the treatment of Alzheimer"s disease (AD), will be presented in two posters at the Alzheimer"s Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC), July 16-20, in London, England.
Details are as follow:
PXT864 is a novel synergistic combination of baclofen and acamprosate given as a pill twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets metabolic imbalance in the brain of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864"s most advanced indication is Alzheimer"s disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson"s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.
About Pharnext
CONTACTS
591283 10.07.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]