

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Disposal





TUI AG: TUI DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG





10-Jul-2017 / 18:20 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hanover, 10.7.2017. TUI AG agreed on the disposal of all its remaining shares (8.5m shares) in Hapag-Lloyd AG1 in an open market block trade (Accelerated Book Building) close to today"s market closing price, facilitated and backstopped. Prior to this trade TUI AG had already disposed 6.0m shares in individual open market transactions since March 2017.





As outlined in TUI"s full year results presentation in December 2016, the proceeds will be reinvested in the transformation of TUI as the world"s leading integrated tourism business, focused on own hotel and cruise brands, and to further strengthen TUI"s balance sheet. In this context, TUI AG is contemplating to structure the intended cruise ship acquisitions (currently operated as Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2) by TUI UK from TUI Cruises GmbH (50% JV with RCCL) in 2018 and 2019 as a straight cash transaction.





TUI AG previously accounted for its shareholding in Hapag-Lloyd AG as a financial asset available for sale. As at 31 March 2017 the carrying value was EUR395.0m in TUI AG"s consolidated balance sheet.





By disposing of all of its remaining Hapag-Lloyd AG shares TUI AG successfully concludes its non-core business disposal program as defined after the merger between TUI AG and TUI Travel plc in December 2014, achieving its strategic objective to transform TUI AG into a pure play vertically integrated tourism group.



1Hapag-Lloyd AG is a global leader in container shipping with full year 2016 earnings before tax of



EUR-73.4m.











Contact:



Peter Krueger, Director Investor Relations & Special Projects, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1425





Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas





Sarah Coomes, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 827





Hazel Chung, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823







Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia





Nicola Gehrt, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435





Ina Klose, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318





