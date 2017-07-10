

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Vita 34 AG resolves to implement rights issue against cash contributions by using its Authorized Capital





10-Jul-2017 / 19:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE IN OR WITHIN THE US, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION IS UNLAWFUL. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS COMMUNICATION.



Vita 34 AG resolves to implement rights issue against cash contributions by using its Authorized Capital



Leipzig, Germany, July 10, 2017 - Today, the Management Board of Vita 34 AG, Leipzig (ISIN: DE000A0BL849, SIN: A0BL84) (the "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement the rights issue announced on April 20, 2017, by partially using its Authorized Capital 2014.



The Company"s share capital is to be increased by up to EUR 816,810.00 from its current level of EUR 3,329,149.00 to up to EUR 4,145,959.00 in return for cash contributions by issuing up to 816,810 new no-par value registered shares, each with a notional par value of EUR 1.00 (hereinafter also called "New Shares"). The New Shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2017.



The New Shares will be offered to existing shareholders at a ratio of 4:1 by means of an indirect subscription right by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG, Frankfurt ("ODDO SEYDLER"), i.e. shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for 1 New Share for each 4 existing shares held. The 61,907 own shares held by the Company and one of its subsidiaries are excluded from subscription. In order to ensure an even subscription ratio, one existing shareholder waived its subscription rights from 2 existing shares of the Company.



The period during which the New Shares can be subscribed starts July 14, 2017 and ends on July 27, 2017. The subscription price has been set at EUR 6.10. Neither the Company nor ODDO SEYDLER as subscription agent will apply for subscription rights trading.



Any New Shares not subscribed under the subscription offer will be offered for sale to qualified investors by ODDO SEYDLER by way of an international private placement at a price which corresponds to the subscription price (private placement).



In a backstop agreement, one of the main shareholders, MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V., Venlo, the Netherlands (MKBV), has committed to subscribe for any New Shares not subscribed in the rights issue up to a maximum amount of approximately EUR 3 million at the subscription price.



The New Shares are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without the publication of a securities prospectus. The New Shares are expected to be included into the existing listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on August 08, 2017.



The gross proceeds of up to EUR 5 million from this rights issue will be used to partially finance the acquisition of the Seracell Pharma AG, Berlin ("Seracell").



For further details on the rights issue, please see the subscription offer provisionally scheduled for publication in the Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de) on July 13, 2017 and on the website of Vita 34 AG (www.ir.vita 34.com).



Notifying person: Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch (Chairman of the Management Board)



Additional information:



ISIN: DE000A0BL849



WKN: A0BL84



Ticker symbol: V3V



Market segment: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Vita 34 AG



Deutscher Platz 5



04103 Leipzig



Germany





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



IMPORTANT NOTICE:



This publication neither constitutes an offer to sell nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities.



This publication may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America, Australia, Japan or Canada. This publication neither constitutes an offer to sell nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in Vita 34 AG (the "Shares") within the United States of America, Germany or any other state. The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Shares are not and will not be registered in accordance with the provisions of the U.S. Securities Act.



As far as this document contains forward-looking statements these statements do not constitute facts and may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Vita 34 AG and persons acting in conjunction with Vita 34 AG. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current plans, estimates and projections which Vita 34 AG and persons acting in conjunction with Vita 34 AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Vita 34 AG or persons acting in conjunction with Vita 34 AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



Company profile



Vita 34 was founded in 1997 as the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and, as a complete provider, offers collection logistics, preparation and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue. The basis for its successful work is an outstanding position in the technological segment of cryo-preservation. Here, cells and tissue are preserved alive at some -190ºC for long periods of time, and can be used if needed in the context of medical treatment. Some 160,000 families are already taking advantage of this offering and have provided for their children with a stem cell deposit at Vita 34.











10-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



