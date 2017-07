DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Contract





Pyrolyx AG: Firm Underwriting Agreement signed for 1,599,396 new Pyrolyx shares





11-Jul-2017 / 10:23 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrolyx AG: Firm Underwriting Agreement signed for 1,599,396 new Pyrolyx shares





As a part of the implementation of the public offer in Australia and in some other non-European jurisdictions, Pyrolyx AG today signed a firm underwriting agreement subject to standard market conditions with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty. Ltd (Sydney Australia) for 1,599,396 new shares totaling approx. EUR 23.5 million pre transaction fees.





Contact:



Rolf-Hendrik Arens



VP Communications & IR





11-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de