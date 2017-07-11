







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.07.2017 / 11:16







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Detlev

Last name(s):

Wösten



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900NCRGGS5E0MGL93



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4T77





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.034 EUR





12034.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.0340 EUR





12034.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt / Main

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























11.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



