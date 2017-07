DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group B.V. / Key word(s): Bond





Metalcorp Group B.V.: Metalcorp Group prolongs term of EUR 22 million buy-back offer to the holders of existing 2013/2018 notes and appoints settlement agent





11.07.2017 / 14:01







Metalcorp Group prolongs term of EUR 22 million buy-back offer to the holders of existing 2013/2018 notes and appoints settlement agent





Amsterdam, 11 July 2017. Following Metalcorp Group"s announcement on 15 June 2017 in relation to the EUR 22 million public buy-back of the 2013/2018 notes (ISIN DE000A1HLTD2), Metalcorp Group"s management appointed Arctic Securities as settlement agent for the implementation of the buy-back offer and decided to prolong the term of the offer until 28 July 2017.





Holders who wish to tender their notes and their depositary banks are referred to Arctic Securities (settlement@arctic.com / +47 21 01 30 40).





The offer price will be EUR 1,000 (i.e. 100%) per note plus accrued interest from 27 June 2017 (including) until settlement. The offer will close on 28 July 2017 with expected settlement on 3 August 2017. The tendered 2013/2018 notes will be cancelled.





A revised offer document with the full terms and conditions of the buy-back offer will be published on Metalcorp Group"s website today.





For more information regarding the buy-back, please contact Arctic Securities:





Anders Eide

anders.eide@arctic.com

+47 48 40 32 60





Kristian Pande Horn

kph@arctic.com

+47 48 40 32 74





Thomas Alexander Hasner

th@arctic.com

+47 48 40 31 98

About Metalcorp Group B.V.:



Metalcorp Group operates in two segments, "Steel and NF Metals Trading" and "Production of Secondary Aluminium", where the company focuses on back-to-back transactions requiring no stock-keeping, which makes its operations effectively immune to current price trends in the international commodity markets. The company maintains an international distribution network with own offices in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors as well as 4 production facilities in Europe. Metalcorp Group B.V."s corporate bond 2013/2018 (ISIN: DE000A1HLTD2) is listed in the basic board segment of Deutsche Börse AG"s Open Market ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

For more information:



Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 (0)89 8896906-25



metalcorp@better-orange.de

Ricardo Phielix (CFO)



Metalcorp Group B.V.



+31 (0) 20 890 89 00



rphielix@metalcorpgroup.com