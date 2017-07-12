DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Wacker Neuson SE: Martin Lehner appointed new CEO





11-Jul-2017





Wacker Neuson SE: Martin Lehner appointed new CEO

(Munich, July 11, 2017) Today, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE has named the successor to Mr. Cem Peksaglam (CEO), whose contract expires in August 2017. Mr. Martin Lehner, CTO and current Deputy CEO, has been appointed to the position.

Mr. Martin Lehner (51) will take on the role of CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. Mr. Lehner has been a member of the Executive Board for ten years, responsible for R&D, procurement, production and quality at Group level. Before the merger between Wacker and Neuson (2007), Mr. Lehner was already a member of the managing board of Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG, Linz (from 1990 onwards) and subsequently head of the board.

With this appointment, the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE will comprise three members. Mr. Wilfried Trepels (CFO) is currently responsible for finance, auditing and IT, and Mr. Alexander Greschner is responsible for sales, service, logistics and marketing.

ISIN: DE000WACK012



WKN: WACK01



Admission: Regulated market (Prime Standard); Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Company headquarters: Germany

Wacker Neuson SE



Katrin Yvonne Neuffer



Head of Corporate Communication /



Investor Relations



Preussenstrasse 41



80809 Munich, Germany



Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-173



katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com