Siltronic increases forecast for financial year 2017

Munich, Germany, July 11, 2017 - After a significant increase of average sales prices in the second quarter of 2017 as well as agreements on further price increases in the third quarter of 2017, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG decided today to increase the forecast for the financial year 2017. Siltronic raises the revenue expectation from previously at least 1.06 billion euros (forecast as of April 27, 2017) to at least 1.12 billion euros and the forecast for EBITDA margin from previously at least 23% to at least 27%.

Pursuant to preliminary and unaudited figures, Siltronic Group has generated a revenue of approximately 283 million euros and an EBITDA of approximately 73 million euros (EBITDA margin: 26%) in the second quarter of 2017.

EBITDA margin is a measurement of a company"s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of its total revenue.

The full results for the first half of the financial year 2017 will be released on July 28, 2017.

