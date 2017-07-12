DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic increases forecast for financial year 2017
2017. július 11., kedd, 18:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Siltronic AG
Siltronic increases forecast for financial year 2017
Munich, Germany, July 11, 2017 - After a significant increase of average sales prices in the second quarter of 2017 as well as agreements on further price increases in the third quarter of 2017, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG decided today to increase the forecast for the financial year 2017. Siltronic raises the revenue expectation from previously at least 1.06 billion euros (forecast as of April 27, 2017) to at least 1.12 billion euros and the forecast for EBITDA margin from previously at least 23% to at least 27%.
Pursuant to preliminary and unaudited figures, Siltronic Group has generated a revenue of approximately 283 million euros and an EBITDA of approximately 73 million euros (EBITDA margin: 26%) in the second quarter of 2017.
EBITDA margin is a measurement of a company"s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of its total revenue.
The full results for the first half of the financial year 2017 will be released on July 28, 2017.
Contact:
Petra Müller
Important notice
This release is also available in German. If there are differences between the two, the German version takes priority. Please note that slight differences may arise as a result of the use of rounded amounts and percentages.
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP- measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to measures of Siltronic"s net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2016 of Siltronic AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
|81737 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
591753 11-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
