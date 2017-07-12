On 11 July 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, DE, USA

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Dialog Semiconductor Plc

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



BlackRock, Inc.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



N/A

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):



10 July 2017

6. Date on which the issuer notified:



11 July 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 6%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class / type of shares:



GB0059822006

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of shares:



Number of voting rights: 5.02%

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares direct: N/A



Number of voting rights direct: N/A



Number of voting rights indirect: 3,953,239



% of voting rights direct: N/A



% of voting rights indirect: 5.17%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument: N/A



Expiration date: N/A



Exercise/conversion period: N/A



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: N/A



% of voting rights: N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



Type of financial instrument: CFD



Expiration date: N/A



Exercise/conversion period: N/A



Physical or cash settlement: Cash



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: 1,286,305



% of voting rights: 1.68%



Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 5,239,544



% of voting rights: 6.85%

9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:



See Annex 1

10. Proxy details:



N/A

11. Additional information:



Contact: BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team, Jana Blumenstein, 02077433650

Annex 1: