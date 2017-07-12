DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


11.07.2017 / 18:30


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


On 11 July 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, DE, USA



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

BlackRock, Inc.



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A



5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):

10 July 2017



6. Date on which the issuer notified:

11 July 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 6%



8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class / type of shares:

GB0059822006



Situation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of shares:

Number of voting rights: 5.02%



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares direct: N/A

Number of voting rights direct: N/A

Number of voting rights indirect: 3,953,239

% of voting rights direct: N/A

% of voting rights indirect: 5.17%



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument: N/A

Expiration date: N/A

Exercise/conversion period: N/A

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: N/A

% of voting rights: N/A



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Type of financial instrument: CFD

Expiration date: N/A

Exercise/conversion period: N/A

Physical or cash settlement: Cash

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: 1,286,305

% of voting rights: 1.68%

Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 5,239,544

% of voting rights: 6.85%



9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

See Annex 1



10. Proxy details:

N/A



11. Additional information:

Contact: BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team, Jana Blumenstein, 02077433650



Annex 1:



































































































































































































































































































































































































































Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC      
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock Cayco Limited      
BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited      
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock International Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.      
       












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




591775  11.07.2017 



