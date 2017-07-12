DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Aves One AG makes further non-cash capital increases
2017. július 11., kedd, 20:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Aves One AG makes further non-cash capital increases
In a first step, a non-cash capital increase through the issue of 857,067 new shares was resolved. 70% of the shares of CH2 Contorhaus Hansestadt Hamburg AG, Hamburg, were contributed as consideration. The remaining 30% is already held indirectly by Aves One AG.
In addition, a non-cash capital increase through the issue of 1,277,611 new shares was resolved. Receivables from group companies amounting to about EUR 8.4 million were contributed as consideration.
The new shares are all issued with dividend entitlement from 1 January 2017 onwards. The shareholders" subscription right was excluded in each case. Aves One AG is contributing an amount of about EUR 0.9 million in cash as further consideration in the context of the capital increase.
Aves One AG thereby continues its announced strategy of strengthening its equity base. Other corresponding measures are being examined.
More information: www.avesone.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aves One AG
|Große Elbstrasse 45
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 696528 350
|Fax:
|040 696528 359
|E-mail:
|ir@avesone.com
|Internet:
|www.avesone.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A168114
|WKN:
|A16811
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
591805 11-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
