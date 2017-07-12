DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment





Aves One AG takes over the whole of the CH2 AG sales company

Hamburg, 11 July 2017 - Aves One AG, through its subsidiary BSI Logistics GmbH, has entirely taken over the sales company CH2 Contorhaus Hansestadt Hamburg AG ("CH2 AG"). BSI Logistics GmbH has already held 30% of the shares in CH2 AG for about two years. The company specialises in marketing asset investments used by wealthy investors to invest in logistics equipment - mainly sea containers and swap bodies.

CH2 AG has also collaborated closely since 2013 with companies in the BoxDirect Group, which are in turn Aves One AG affiliated companies. CH2 AG, in cooperation with the Aves Group, is a strong financing partner for physical asset investments. CH2 AG placed around EUR 92 million of equity capital for investments in physical assets in the past year alone (2015: EUR 73 million).

Jürgen Bauer, Executive Board Member and COO of Aves One AG, explains: "After four years of trusting, successful collaboration and the 30% shareholding acquired in the meantime, complete takeover of CH2 AG is a logical step, since direct investment is a flexible form of financing that we would like to continue to use in the context of our growth pathway." CH2 AG was significantly involved in the past few weeks in the reacquisition of receivables from companies in the Aves One AG Group with a volume of around EUR 18 million.

Among other things, Aves One AG expects to gain further increases in sales control efficiency, and financing costs savings, through synergy effects arising from the CH2 AG takeover. This will allow the direct investments to be given a yet more attractive design.

There are no personnel changes in CH2 AG. Antje Montag, one of the company"s founding partners, remains on the Board. "Collaboration with the Aves Group and the BoxDirect Group is highly professional and shaped by trust, which are the precise reasons why it is correspondingly successful. We see considerable future potentials for new investments in physical assets, and we feel we are in the very best hands with Aves One AG as a strong partner at our side for the future," explains CH2 AG Board Member Antje Montag.

CH2 AG was founded in 2007 and acts as a general distributor of direct investments in sea containers and swap bodies while at the same time collaborating with a selected group of banks, family offices and qualified independent financial services providers. Further details can be found at www.ch2-ag.de.

