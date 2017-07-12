DGAP-Adhoc: Provisions for legacy projects in the USA burden adjusted EBITA in the amount of approximately EUR -55 million; no negative impact on net profit and liquidity due to positive effect from legal case in Qatar; Outlook 2017 for orders received and output volume confirmed.
2017. július 11., kedd, 21:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Results
Provisions for legacy projects in the USA burden adjusted EBITA in the amount of approximately EUR -55 million; no negative impact on net profit and liquidity due to positive effect from legal case in Qatar; Outlook 2017 for orders received and output volume confirmed.
These burdens on earnings impact adjusted EBITA and lead to a significantly negative figure in the first half-year 2017.
For full-year 2017, instead of the forecast margin increase of about 100 basis points, Bilfinger now expects adjusted EBITA to break even. In the Engineering & Technologies segment, as a result of the above-mentioned project provisions, adjusted EBITA will be at the level of the prior year.
There is, overall, no negative impact on net profit and liquidity because an amount due to Bilfinger of approximately EUR 60 million from the legacy project Doha Expressway in Qatar was paid into a joint venture account. This will have a positive effect on earnings from discontinued operations in the entire amount.
The outlook 2017 for Group output volume and orders received has been confirmed. Mid-term targets remain unchanged. The announced share buyback program will begin as planned in the fall of this year.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
591811 11-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]