DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places EUR 270 million rated, senior unsecured bond
2017. július 12., szerda, 14:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
AD HOC RELEASE PURSUANT TO ART. 17 MAR
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places
Langen, 12 July 2017 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF/ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) successfully placed EUR 270 million senior unsecured notes in the international capital market today. The notes have a term of five years (until 2022) and an interest rate of 2.875% p.a.
The notes are governed by New York law (144A/Reg S) and are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF Market). The net proceeds from the notes will be used for the partial refinancing of existing liabilities of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and certain subsidiaries.
Standard & Poor"s and Moody"s rated the notes with "BB+" and "Ba2", respectively.
Contact
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
D-63225 Langen
Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11
www.demire.ag
_______________________________________
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
592129 12-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
