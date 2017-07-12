DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places EUR 270 million rated, senior unsecured bond

2017. július 12., szerda, 14:59





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places EUR 270 million rated, senior unsecured bond


12-Jul-2017 / 14:59 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 



AD HOC RELEASE PURSUANT TO ART. 17 MAR



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places
EUR 270 million rated, senior unsecured bond



Langen, 12 July 2017 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF/ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) successfully placed EUR 270 million senior unsecured notes in the international capital market today. The notes have a term of five years (until 2022) and an interest rate of 2.875% p.a.



The notes are governed by New York law (144A/Reg S) and are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF Market). The net proceeds from the notes will be used for the partial refinancing of existing liabilities of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and certain subsidiaries.



Standard & Poor"s and Moody"s rated the notes with "BB+" and "Ba2", respectively.



Contact



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11



D-63225 Langen



Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11
ir@demire.ag



www.demire.ag



_______________________________________





 







12-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



592129  12-Jul-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=592129&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum