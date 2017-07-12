DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places EUR 270 million rated, senior unsecured bond





12-Jul-2017





AD HOC RELEASE PURSUANT TO ART. 17 MAR

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully places

EUR 270 million rated, senior unsecured bond

Langen, 12 July 2017 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF/ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) successfully placed EUR 270 million senior unsecured notes in the international capital market today. The notes have a term of five years (until 2022) and an interest rate of 2.875% p.a.

The notes are governed by New York law (144A/Reg S) and are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF Market). The net proceeds from the notes will be used for the partial refinancing of existing liabilities of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and certain subsidiaries.

Standard & Poor"s and Moody"s rated the notes with "BB+" and "Ba2", respectively.

