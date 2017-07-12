

1. Details of issuer



SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG



Prinzregentenstr. 68



81675 München



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voting proxy and general power of attorney until the Annual General Meeting



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Dr. Olaf Marx,

Date of birth: 16 Sep 1966





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

La Muza Inversiones SICAV, S.A.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

11 Jul 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

15.27 %

0.00 %

15.27 %

6,544,930

Previous notification

10.01 %

0.00 %

10.01 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE00SKWM021



999,472

%

15.27 %

Total

999,472

15.27 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Dr. Olaf Marx

%

%

%

MCGM GmbH

15.27 %

%

15.27 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

A date for the Annual General Meeting 2017 of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG was not yet announced.





