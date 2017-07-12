DGAP-Adhoc: CO.DON AG: EU approval of the articular cartilage product by the European Commission
2017. július 12., szerda, 16:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE DE000A1K0227)
EU approval of the articular cartilage product by the European Commission
Berlin / Teltow, 12 July 2017 - Today, CO.DON AG received the Commission"s implementing decision of 10.07.2017 on the granting of marketing authorization for the human pharmaceutical product "Spherox - Spheroids from human autologous matrix-associated chondrocytes", pursuant to Regulation (EC ) No 726/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council. The approved indication is the repair of symptomatic joint cartilage defects of the ICRS grade III or IV of the femoral condylar and the patella of the knee with defects of up to 10 cm² in adults.
Further Informationen:
Matthias Meißner, M.A.
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CO.DON AG
|Warthestraße 21
|14513 Teltow
|Germany
|Phone:
|03328 43460
|Fax:
|03328 434643
|E-mail:
|info@codon.de
|Internet:
|www.codon.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0227
|WKN:
|A1K022
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
592189 12-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
