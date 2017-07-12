DGAP-Adhoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Global beverage company has joined DOLCE
2017. július 12., szerda, 19:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract
Global beverage company has joined DOLCE
Zwingenberg, 12 July, 2017: The bioeconomy company BRAIN AG (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) announces that a globally operating US-based beverage company entered the strategic DOLCE program as a new member. The respective membership agreement was signed.
The globally operating US-based beverage company will have an exclusive worldwide access in the field "non-alcoholic beverages" as well as a non-exclusive worldwide access in the fields "dairy drinks" and "ginger ales and tonics". The interest of the new CPGC member is to integrate innovative and all natural DOLCE sweet solutions into their end products to address the need for sugar reduction in the global beverage market. The new CPGC member provides several payment streams such as upfront, milestone, success and licence payments. Further details of the partnership are not disclosed.
The DOLCE program was started in August 2016 by the partners BRAIN, AnalytiCon Discovery and Roquette to offer consumer product goods companies ("CPGCs") a platform providing expert know-how to develop and produce natural sweetening solutions. Such CPGCs have the opportunity to become DOLCE members in defined food and beverage fields. The advantage for those members is that they will be informed about developments at an early stage, are allowed to work pre-approval with the development candidates and can acquire licenses for selected natural sweet solutions.
+++ENDS+++
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About BRAIN
BRAIN is one of Europe"s leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. Today, BRAIN"s business model is based on two pillars - "BioScience" and "BioIndustrial". The first pillar, "BioScience", comprises its - frequently exclusive - collaboration business with industrial partners. The second pillar "BioIndustrial" comprises the development and commercialisation of BRAIN"s own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN AG and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There are numerous factors which could influence the future performance by and future developments at BRAIN AG and the BRAIN group of companies. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. BRAIN AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brain-biotech.de
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
590805 12-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]