B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Global beverage company has joined DOLCE





12-Jul-2017 / 19:25 CET/CEST





Global beverage company has joined DOLCE



Zwingenberg, 12 July, 2017: The bioeconomy company BRAIN AG (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) announces that a globally operating US-based beverage company entered the strategic DOLCE program as a new member. The respective membership agreement was signed.



The globally operating US-based beverage company will have an exclusive worldwide access in the field "non-alcoholic beverages" as well as a non-exclusive worldwide access in the fields "dairy drinks" and "ginger ales and tonics". The interest of the new CPGC member is to integrate innovative and all natural DOLCE sweet solutions into their end products to address the need for sugar reduction in the global beverage market. The new CPGC member provides several payment streams such as upfront, milestone, success and licence payments. Further details of the partnership are not disclosed.



The DOLCE program was started in August 2016 by the partners BRAIN, AnalytiCon Discovery and Roquette to offer consumer product goods companies ("CPGCs") a platform providing expert know-how to develop and produce natural sweetening solutions. Such CPGCs have the opportunity to become DOLCE members in defined food and beverage fields. The advantage for those members is that they will be informed about developments at an early stage, are allowed to work pre-approval with the development candidates and can acquire licenses for selected natural sweet solutions.





About BRAIN



BRAIN is one of Europe"s leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. Today, BRAIN"s business model is based on two pillars - "BioScience" and "BioIndustrial". The first pillar, "BioScience", comprises its - frequently exclusive - collaboration business with industrial partners. The second pillar "BioIndustrial" comprises the development and commercialisation of BRAIN"s own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.



