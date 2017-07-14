DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4SC AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





4SC AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





13.07.2017 / 14:34





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



4SC AG



Fraunhoferstr. 22



82152 Planegg-Martinsried



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

11 Jul 2017



3. New total number of voting rights:

30648513







