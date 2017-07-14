DGAP-PVR: DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

RAG-Stiftung, Essen, Germany, (the "Notifying Person") has notified us on 11 July, 2017 with reference to its voting rights notification dated 7 July, 2017 on exceeding the 10%-threshold pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) in DIC Asset AG, Frankfurt/ Main, Germany, pursuant to Sec. § 27a para. 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) on the objectives pursued in connection with the acquisition and the origin of funds used for the acquisition as follows:



1. Objectives pursued in connection with the acquisition of voting rights (Sec. 27a para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act)



1.1. The investment in DIC Asset AG does not serve the implementation of strategic objectives but the realization of trading profits (including dividends).



1.2. Subject to market conditions, share prices, performance and other factors the Notifying Person does not intend to obtain additional voting rights in DIC Asset AG within the next twelve months by way of acquisition or otherwise.



1.3. The Notifying Person does not intend to influence the composition of an administrative, management or supervisory board of DIC Asset AG. However, the Notifying Person is open to a representation in the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG corresponding to its shareholding.



1.4. The Notifying Person does not intend to bring about a significant change in the capital structure of DIC Asest AG, in particular with regard to the equity/debt financing ratio or the dividend policy.



2. Origin of funds used (Sec. 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act)



The acquisition of voting rights was financed by using own funds.



