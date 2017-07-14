DGAP-Adhoc: Adhoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Received US FDA Approval for Tremfya(TM) (Guselkumab) for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Adhoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Received US FDA Approval for Tremfya(TM) (Guselkumab) for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its licensee Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), has reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tremfya(TM) (guselkumab) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Tremfya is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen and was generated utilizing MorphoSys"s proprietary HuCAL antibody library technology. MorphoSys will receive a milestone payment from Janssen in connection with the BLA approval. Financial details were not disclosed.
MorphoSys will provide information on on financial guidance at a later date.
About MorphoSys:
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
Tremfya(TM) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company"s assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
MorphoSys AG
Jochen Orlowski
Alexandra Goller
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
