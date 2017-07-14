

First antibody generated from MorphoSys"s HuCAL library technology to receive marketing approval



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its licensee Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), has reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tremfya(TM) (guselkumab) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Tremfya is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen and was generated utilizing MorphoSys"s proprietary HuCAL antibody library technology. MorphoSys will receive a milestone payment from Janssen in connection with the BLA approval. Financial details were not disclosed.



About MorphoSys:



MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.



Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer"s disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



