DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE celebrating jubilee
2017. július 14., péntek, 08:43
DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): IPO
M+M marks 20 years of being public
- Business volume has grown roughly tenfold since
Wessling, July 14, 2017 - Exactly 20 years ago, on July 14, 1997, Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, went public as issuer #8 on the just four months old "Neuer Markt" exchange. Due to huge demand the M+M shares were 178 times oversubscribed, so the share allocation had to be done by drawing of lots.
Being public since has helped M+M to expand strongly: Business volume and headcount grew roughly tenfold while keeping the same business model, which was developed in a qualitative and structural manner. Apart from a consolidation phase 2002-2004 after (too) rapid expansion and a short interruption by the worldwide economic crisis in 2009, M+M"s growth has been steady.
The price development of the M+M share was a bit less steady: From the EUR 5.75 issue price it rapidly increased in the course of the "new economy" hype up to EUR 26 in April 1998, then it fell during the following bear market to a EUR 1.50 low in January 2003. Afterwards the price oscillated for more than 10 years around the level of 5 Euros, to finally accelerate rapidly from the beginning of 2015. All in all, though, the M+M share volatility was significantly lower compared to most new share issues of that time, provided that the issuing companies have survived at all until today.
M+M founder, main shareholder and CEO Adi Drotleff looks back over the past 20 years very satisfied altogether: "For us, the public offering was the initial spark for a healthy development from a niche player to a mid-size international group. More than 25,000 customers of all size classes all around Europe, in Asia and America today use our software solutions and demand our services. We have a broad, professional management team and loyal, highly qualified employees, solid financial figures and are growing profitably and sustainably. And, last but not least, our shareholders are enjoying positive share price development and good dividend return."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)815 3933-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)815 3933-100
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@mum.de
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006580806
|WKN:
|658 080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
592799 14.07.2017
