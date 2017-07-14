DGAP-DD: METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Koch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG


b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
18.31 EUR 1025360.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.31 EUR 1025360.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
