DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Invite
2017. július 14., péntek, 18:30
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Invite
Thursday 27th July 2017
Dialog Semiconductor (FWB: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Second Quarter 2017 earnings on Thursday 27th July 2017.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.
http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=UDyOpFYm852BWV7M7bEfd5GB5lrW0wbeHdHQ3K4j9aE=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2-8295-e04d92bbba83
In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:
http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q2_results_270717/
To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com
We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
592955 14.07.2017
