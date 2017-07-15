DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 19, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 19, 2017

German: http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=quarterlyearnings

English: http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=quarterlyearnings





