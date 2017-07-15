DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Q2-figures, adjustment of Guidance for 2017
2017. július 15., szombat, 06:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc notification according to Article 17 MAR
As a consequence, GEA adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2017 - with assumptions otherwise unchanged - as follows:
Moderate growth of revenues is confirmed as previously guided.
Results of the second quarter will be published on July 26th, 2017.
* operating EBITDA is defined in the annual report 2016, page 206, operating cash flow driver margin on page 17. GEA"s annual report 2016 is accessible at www.gea.com.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
593055 15-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
