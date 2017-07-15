DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast





Düsseldorf, July 15, 2017 - Based on preliminary figures, GEA for the second quarter 2017 expects an order intake of approx. EUR 1,241 million (prior year: EUR 1,222 million), working capital of approx. EUR 710 million (prior quarter: EUR 760 million), revenues of approx. EUR 1,141 million (prior year: EUR 1,157 million), and an operating EBITDA* of approx. EUR 122 million (prior year: EUR 145 million). That decline at group level was mainly caused in the Business Area Solutions, in particular by volume- and margin-mix effects, as well as a medium single digit million EUR charge for additional costs relating to bottling lines which had previously been addressed during the Q3 2016 communication and whose sale has been discontinued in this variant.





As a consequence, GEA adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2017 - with assumptions otherwise unchanged - as follows:





- Instead of previously EUR 620 million to EUR 670 million now an operating EBITDA* in the range of EUR 600 million to EUR 640 million, however before additional costs related to the afore-mentioned bottling lines. It is expected that such additional costs will not exceed a lower double digit million EUR amount.





- An operating cash flow driver margin* before capex for strategic projects between 8.5 and 9.5 per cent, however now before additional costs in respect of the above-mentioned bottling lines.





Moderate growth of revenues is confirmed as previously guided.





Results of the second quarter will be published on July 26th, 2017.





* operating EBITDA is defined in the annual report 2016, page 206, operating cash flow driver margin on page 17. GEA"s annual report 2016 is accessible at www.gea.com.

