DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Visit in BEKINDA(R) Phase II Study for IBS-D
2017. július 17., hétfő, 15:56
DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. / Key word(s): Study
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Visit in BEKINDA(R) Phase II Study for IBS-D
TEL-AVIV, Israel / RALEIGH, NC, July 17, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on late clinical-stage development and commercialization of proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced that the last patient enrolled in the Phase II study with BEKINDA(R) (RHB-102)[1] 12 mg for the treatment of diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) has completed the treatment course and follow-up visit. Top-line results are expected in September 2017.
BEKINDA(R) is a proprietary, bimodal extended-release, once-daily, oral pill formulation of the antiemetic drug ondansetron, targeting several gastrointestinal indications.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of BEKINDA(R) 12 mg in adults, 18 years and older, who suffer from IBS-D. The study enrolled 127 subjects at 16 clinical sites in the U.S.
Subjects enrolled in the study were randomized 60:40 to receive either BEKINDA(R) 12 mg or a placebo, once daily, for a period of eight weeks. The primary endpoint for the study is the proportion of patients in each treatment group with stool consistency response as compared to baseline, per FDA guidance definition (a decrease of >=50% in the number of days per week with at least one stool that has a consistency of 6 or 7 per the Bristol stool scale and no increase in abdominal pain over the week). Secondary endpoints include the proportion of patients in each treatment group who are pain responders and the proportion of patients in each treatment group who are responders to the combined endpoints of stool consistency and pain, per FDA guidance definition.
IBS is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders[2]. It is estimated that up to 30 million Americans suffer from IBS[3], of which over 50% are cases of IBS-D[4]. The U.S. market for IBS-D therapies grew by approximately 550% between 2013-2016, to an estimated $473 million in 2016, and is expected to continue to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% (2016 - 2022)[5].
The Phase II study and the Phase III GUARD study with BEKINDA(R) are registered on www.ClinicalTrials.gov, a web-based service of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which provides access to information on publicly and privately supported clinical studies.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii) the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to successfully market Donnatal(R)and EnteraGam(R), (vi) the Company"s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company"s ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; and (xii) estimates of the Company"s expenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs for additional financing; (xiii) competitive companies and technologies within the Company"s industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 23, 2017. All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of the date of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.
[1] BEKINDA(R) is an investigational new drug, not available for commercial distribution.
593077 17.07.2017
