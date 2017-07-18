DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. július 17., hétfő, 16:38





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


17.07.2017 / 16:38


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2017_D.pdf
English: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2017_E.pdf













17.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




593327  17.07.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=593327&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum