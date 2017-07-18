DGAP-NVR: TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TTL Information Technology AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


17.07.2017 / 20:19


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


TTL Information Technology AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 17 Jul 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

14133333













Language: English
Company: TTL Information Technology AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
