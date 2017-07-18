DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Hearing Letter by the Public Prosecutor

2017. július 18., kedd, 14:59





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter


Deutsche Börse AG: Hearing Letter by the Public Prosecutor


18-Jul-2017 / 14:59 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse AG: Hearing Letter by the Public Prosecutor



The Company today has received a notification of hearing from the public prosecutor"s office in Frankfurt a.M. notifying the Company that it intends to formally involve the Company in the ongoing investigation proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Carsten Kengeter.


The allegations raised by the prosecutor relate to an alleged violation of the insider trading prohibition in December 2015 and an alleged omission to make an ad hoc notification in January 2016.


The public prosecutor holds out the prospect to fully terminate proceedings against Mr Kengeter by mutual agreement and without conditions pursuant to sec. 153 StPO. At the same time, the public prosecutor would impose two fines of EUR 5.5 million and EUR 5 million on the Company pursuant to sec. 30 OWiG.


The Company will henceforth review the notification of hearing from the prosecutor in accordance with its obligations taking into account all the relevant facts, in particular with a view to the fact that the Company, following consultation of experts, continues to believe the allegations made are unfounded in all respects.



Contact:

Kai Fischer

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73img


Martin Halusa

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01img


Grit Beecken

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +352 2 43 3 23 75img


E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com









18-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



593633  18-Jul-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=593633&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum