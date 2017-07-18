DGAP-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 21, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 21, 2017
German: https://www.sartorius.de/sartoriusDE/de/EUR/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag
English: https://www.sartorius.com/sartorius/en/EUR/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag













Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG

Weender Landstraße 94 - 108

37075 Göttingen

Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com





 
593739  18.07.2017 



