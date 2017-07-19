DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Bain Capital and Cinven publish offer document on the renewed voluntary public takeover offer for STADA Arzneimittel AG
2017. július 19., szerda, 07:30
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Offer
- Offer document reaffirms the renewed and improved offer announced on July 10, 2017
- Takeover offer provides an increased total financial consideration of Euro 66.25 per share and is tied to a minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent
- Acceptance period commences July 19, 2017 and expires on August 16, 2017
- Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine the offer document and issue a reasoned statement in a timely manner
- As of today, both boards expect to be able to recommend the renewed offer for acceptance to the shareholders
Bad Vilbel, July 19, 2017 - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, today published the offer document on the renewed and improved voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG. As announced on July 10, 2017, Nidda Healthcare Holding AG is offering Euro 66.25 per STADA share, comprising an offer price of Euro 65.53 plus a dividend of Euro 0.72. As a result, the offer price is Euro 0.25 higher than the initial offer. Compared to the initial takeover offer, the renewed offer is, among other things, tied to a reduced minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent and provides an acceptance period of four weeks. The acceptance period commences with today"s publication of the offer document and expires on August 16, 2017.
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine the offer document carefully in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders and issue a reasoned statement on the offer pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Transfer Act (WpÜG) afterwards. As of today, both boards expect to be able to recommend the renewed offer for acceptance to the shareholders.
Contact:
Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|Stadastraße 2-18
|61118 Bad Vilbel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 113
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 506
|E-mail:
|communications@stada.de
|Internet:
|www.stada.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
|WKN:
|725180, 725184,
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
593749 19.07.2017
