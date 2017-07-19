DGAP-AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017
German: http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/quartals-halbjahresfinanzberichte/2017.jsp
English: http://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/quarterly-reports/2017.jsp













Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

