SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as its Chairman





19-Jul-2017 / 15:32 CET/CEST





Goettingen, July 19, 2017. At today"s extraordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG elected Dr. Lothar Kappich as its new Chairman. This election was required after former Chairman Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had unexpectedly passed away on July 9, 2017.







Lothar Kappich, 60, holds a university degree in economics and was the Managing Director of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG until he reached this company"s age limit for management board executives. He has been a member of the Sartorius Supervisory Board since April 2007. Dr. Kappich has also been a member of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee since 2011 and of the Executive Task Committee since 2017.



Petra Kirchhoff, Vice President of Corporate Communications



+49 (0)551.308.1686 | petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com



