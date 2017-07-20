DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as its Chairman
2017. július 19., szerda, 15:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as
its Chairman
Goettingen, July 19, 2017. At today"s extraordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG elected Dr. Lothar Kappich as its new Chairman. This election was required after former Chairman Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had unexpectedly passed away on July 9, 2017.
Lothar Kappich, 60, holds a university degree in economics and was the Managing Director of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG until he reached this company"s age limit for management board executives. He has been a member of the Sartorius Supervisory Board since April 2007. Dr. Kappich has also been a member of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee since 2011 and of the Executive Task Committee since 2017.
Contact
Petra Kirchhoff, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+49 (0)551.308.1686 | petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as
Lothar Kappich, 60, holds a university degree in economics and was the Managing Director of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG until he reached this company"s age limit for management board executives. He has been a member of the Sartorius Supervisory Board since April 2007. Dr. Kappich has also been a member of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee since 2011 and of the Executive Task Committee since 2017.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Weender Landstraße 94 - 108
|37075 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|info@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007165607, DE0007165631
|WKN:
|716560 , 716563
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
593973 19-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]