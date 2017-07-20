DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as its Chairman

2017. július 19., szerda, 15:32





DGAP-Ad-hoc: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as its Chairman


19-Jul-2017 / 15:32 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as
its Chairman

Goettingen, July 19, 2017. At today"s extraordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG elected Dr. Lothar Kappich as its new Chairman. This election was required after former Chairman Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had unexpectedly passed away on July 9, 2017.

 

Lothar Kappich, 60, holds a university degree in economics and was the Managing Director of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG until he reached this company"s age limit for management board executives. He has been a member of the Sartorius Supervisory Board since April 2007. Dr. Kappich has also been a member of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee since 2011 and of the Executive Task Committee since 2017.

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551.308.1686 | petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com


Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Sartorius Supervisory Board elects Dr. Lothar Kappich as
its Chairman


Goettingen, July 19, 2017. At today"s extraordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG elected Dr. Lothar Kappich as its new Chairman. This election was required after former Chairman Professor Arnold Picot, Ph.D., had unexpectedly passed away on July 9, 2017.



Lothar Kappich, 60, holds a university degree in economics and was the Managing Director of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH & Co. KG until he reached this company"s age limit for management board executives. He has been a member of the Sartorius Supervisory Board since April 2007. Dr. Kappich has also been a member of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee since 2011 and of the Executive Task Committee since 2017.



Contact

Petra Kirchhoff, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551.308.1686 | petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com







19-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG

Weender Landstraße 94 - 108

37075 Göttingen

Germany
Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0
Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289
E-mail: info@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631
WKN: 716560 , 716563
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



593973  19-Jul-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=593973&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum