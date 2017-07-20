







Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.07.2017 / 17:13







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated





a) Name

Title:



First name:

Daniel

Last name(s):

Schoch



2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body at the time of the transaction





b) Amendment to the initial notification dated 14 July 2017 regarding items 4.c) and 4.d)



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.





b) LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793



4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

LU1296758029





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription to a capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.075 EUR

1537.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.075 EUR

1537.50 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

FRAB







a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendment to the initial notification dated 14 July 2017 regarding items 4.c) and 4.d)a) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























19.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



