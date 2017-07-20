DGAP-DD: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. english

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.07.2017 / 17:13



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name






Title:  
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Schoch

2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body at the time of the transaction


b) Amendment to the initial notification dated 14 July 2017 regarding items 4.c) and 4.d)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


b) LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793 

4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1296758029


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription to a capital increase


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.075 EUR 1537.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.075 EUR 1537.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: FRAB



 












Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
