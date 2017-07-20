DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Switch to registered shares per 20 July 2017; new WKN/ ISIN

Pyrolyx AG: Switch to registered shares per 20 July 2017; new WKN/ ISIN


Munich July, 19 2017


Trading in shares of Pyrolyx AG will be switched from bearer to registered shares as of 20 July 2017. With immediate effect Pyrolyx shares will trade under WKN A2E4L4, respectively ISIN DE000A2E4L4.



Pyrolyx AG


Pyrolyx AG is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. Conditioned rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic and technical rubber industries. Pyrolyx AG operates an ultramodern rCB plant in Germany and is currently expanding to the USA, where it will build another factory.



Shares in the company (WKN New A2E4L4) are listed at the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as m:access (Munich Stock Exchange), and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.



For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com



Contact:



Rolf-Hendrik Arens

VP Communications & IR
arens@pyrolyx.com

www.pyrolyx.com














