DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Switch to registered shares per 20 July 2017; new WKN/ ISIN
2017. július 19., szerda, 20:27
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pyrolyx AG: Switch to registered shares per 20 July 2017; new WKN/ ISIN
Munich July, 19 2017
Pyrolyx AG
Shares in the company (WKN New A2E4L4) are listed at the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf as well as m:access (Munich Stock Exchange), and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra.
For more information, please go to www.pyrolyx.com / www.carbon-clean-tech.com
Contact:
Rolf-Hendrik Arens
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Nymphenburger Str. 70
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 55
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.de
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MFXR8
|WKN:
|A0MFXR
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
594093 19.07.2017
